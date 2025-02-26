MCD launches special campaign to clean parks in city

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched a special campaign-mode drive to remove solid waste from parks across the national capital on Wednesday.

This initiative of the civic body aims to restore the cleanliness and aesthetic appeal of public spaces for Delhi residents.

Advertisement

The MCD said to ensure effective implementation, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all 12 zones have been directed to take swift action in their respective areas and ensure the thorough removal of waste from parks.

Advertisement

To deter unauthorised dumping, punitive action will also be taken against violators, including fines as prescribed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), it said.

The MCD also called upon to report any instances of illegal waste dumping on ‘MCD 311 app’ to help maintain the city’s cleanliness.

“The Department of Environment Management Services (DEMS), in coordination with the Horticulture Department, will actively monitor the progress of waste removal efforts in parks. Through continuous monitoring and coordinated action, waste will be systematically removed, and green spaces will be enhanced,” the civic body said.

MCD said it is committed to providing a clean and healthy environment for its citizens and added that this initiative is a step in that direction.

The civic body also appealed to citizens to cooperate in keeping Delhi’s parks clean and green.