MCD conducts joint encroachment removal operation in Bharolla village

In a significant move to maintain civic order and cleanliness, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) executed a joint encroachment removal operation at Bharolla village, Jahangirpuri.

The drive was spearheaded by the Deputy Commissioner of the Civil Lines Zone and saw active participation from multiple departments including the Engineering Department, Department of Environment Management Services (DEMS), the General Branch, and the Health Department.

“Five backhoe loaders and five tippers were deployed, alongside a team of 65 beldars, supervised by five Junior Engineers (JEs),” the civic body said.

Around 50 Safai Karamcharis (SKs) were engaged in cleaning the smaller drains. The team included two Area License Inspectors (LIs) and the Administrative Officer (AO).

The MCD further said the senior officials of Civil Lines zone oversaw the execution of the operation, ensuring all encroachments were effectively removed and the site was thoroughly cleaned.

As a result of this concerted effort, approximately 250 metric tons of silt were cleared from the area, restoring the drain’s functionality and improving the overall hygiene and sanitation of the locality.