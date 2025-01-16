MCD announces special discounts to promote participation in polls

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Rohini Zone, on Thursday, announced special discounts at select eating establishments, guest houses, and cinema halls for participation in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

“In an effort to encourage voter turnout, particularly among first-time voters and citizens of Delhi, the MCD, Rohini Zone, has announced an innovative initiative for the upcoming Assembly elections. Under this initiative, voters will receive a 25 per cent discount at select eating establishments, guest houses, and cinema halls in the Rohini Zone,” the civic body said.

The civic body said this campaign aims to enhance democratic participation by incentivising citizens to exercise their right to vote. The initiative is being undertaken with the approval of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rohini Zone.

The first time voters would be eligible to avail the discounts by showing indelible ink marks on their finger on the voting day.

The civic body appealed to all eligible citizens to take part in this initiative and contribute to strengthening democracy by casting their votes.

Elections to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.