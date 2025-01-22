MCC enforcement: Police file 475 cases, seizes over 4.20 crore cash

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force across the city in view of February 5 assembly polls, the Delhi Police with its continuous drive to ensure free and fair polls have so far registered 475 cases for violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), it said on Wednesday.

According to the police, since January 7, till January 22, Rs 4.20 crore of unaccounted cash has been seized. The cops have confiscated over 37 kilograms of silver metal with regard to the MCC violations in the city, as per official data.

Moreover, more than 107 kg of narcotic substances valued over 20 crore rupees have also been seized by the police as part of its ongoing actions to ensure polls go on smooth and fair, while it also found 1200 injections.

According to the police data, a total of 16,688 persons have been arrested so far under provisions of preventive actions and other acts during this period and more than 40 thousand liters of illicit liquor worth over Rs one crore during the ongoing checking drives.

As part of the preventive measures, the cops have also seized a total of 255 illegal firearms and 366 live rounds of ammunition so far from across the city since January 7.

The police, in some of the districts, are focusing more on foot patrolling to enhance visibility, as the initiative aims to deter criminal elements and ensure strict adherence to law and order. Suspicious elements are under the radar through continuous human and technical surveillance, to anticipate potential subversive activities, and prevent any attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

The MCC is a set of guidelines which are issued by the ECI to regulate the candidates and political parties in order to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections which comes in effect from the date of the announcement of the elections and is in operation till the declaration of the result.