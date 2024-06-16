Massive fire breaks out at LED light manufacturing factory in Mundka

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Outer Delhi’s Mundka Industrial Area on Sunday morning, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The factory, an LED light manufacturing unit, is located near the metro pillar number 557. No casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

According to the fire department, the factory is built on a 1,000-square metre plot in the Mundka Industrial Area. Due to the severity of the fire, a total of 52 fire department vehicles were engaged in extinguishing the blaze, the official said.

According to DFS officials, the fire department received the emergency call around 7.17 am on Sunday and immediately despatched fire tenders and firefighters to contain the raging fire.

Considering the size of the property, initially around 32 fire tenders were rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze. Later, more fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

An official said that the exact cause of the blaze can only be ascertained after a thorough investigation.

In another incident, five shops were gutted after a fire broke out at the Vasant Vihar market in the city early Saturday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident. The Delhi Fire Services rushed 10 fire tenders to the spot after receiving a call at 05.08 am regarding a fire in a shop located in the C-Block of Vasant Vihar.

It may be recalled that 50 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on Thursday.

Last month, multiple fire incidents were reported across the national capital, including the one that engulfed Baby Care New Born Hospital and claimed the lives of six infants.

This tragic incident prompted Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to order a comprehensive ACB probe into the registration of private nursing homes in Delhi.

Other notable incidents include another factory fire in outer Delhi’s Mundka Industrial Area and a blaze at a garment showroom on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh.