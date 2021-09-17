Maoist camp busted after exchange of fire in Odisha forest, arms, ammunition seized

The security forces comprising Border Security Force, Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Odisha police have busted a Maoists’ camp in Kumikhari-Badli Pahad reserve forest area along the Malkangiri-Koraput border.

An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security forces. Acting on a specific intelligence report, a joint squad of SOG and DVF raided the camp in inaccessible terrains on 14 September night. Later the red rebels beat a hasty retreat from the place. Arms and ammunition including detonators were seized at the Maoists camp.

We have managed to take into custody two Maoists. However a top Maoist leader, Suresh, managed to flee under the cover of darkness, said senior police officials.

As the combing operation was going on, the Maoists fired upon the security forces unprovoked. The operational parties also retaliated and started controlled fire against the Maoists. No loss of life from either side has been reported. The Naxals could however manage to escape in the dead of night, police officials said.

The arms and ammunition seized from the spot included among others guns, live bullets, detonators and explosive substances, they added.