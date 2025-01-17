Manish Sisodia’s assets rise significantly in 5 years, affidavit reveals

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jangpura, Manish Sisodia’s assets have risen significantly over the past five years. This was revealed after Sisodia filed his nomination papers on Thursday for the Assembly elections in the city-state.

According to the affidavit filed during his nomination, Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s movable assets have seen a significant rise over the past five years.

Sisodia’s movable assets are now valued at Rs 34.43 lakh, up from Rs 4.74 lakh in the 2020 election affidavit. His wife Seema Sisodia’s movable assets have also increased from Rs 2.66 lakh to Rs 12.87 lakh during the same period.

Sisodia’s property value has risen by approximately Rs 30 lakh in the last five years, while his wife’s property has increased by around Rs 10 lakh. Despite this increase in assets, the family currently has an outstanding education loan of Rs 1.5 crore.

Sisodia, who is facing six criminal cases, has denied any charges as none of them have been proven so far. Additionally, Sisodia owns a flat worth Rs 23 lakh in Ghaziabad, while Seema Sisodia owns a flat worth Rs 70 lakh in Mayur Vihar.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats.

