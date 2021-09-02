Manish Sisodia felicitates students of Industrial Training Institute, Delhi Government

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday felicitated the students who topped the Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) in Delhi Government’s ITI.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the talented students coming out of training institutes like ITI will write a new story for the future. He said that our country will become developed only when the youth of the country is skilled. Along with getting the degree, the youth will have to become skilled.

He also interacted with the students. Sisodia said that due to COVID-19, there has been a lot of loss to the education of the children. Regarding this, he instructed the principals that in the remaining time, students should be given a chance to spend time in doing more and more practical work.

Sisodia said, “Delhi’s ITIs are performing very well in the field of skill education. We are living in an era where life cannot be easy without skills. Only skilled youth can lay the foundation of a developed country. Any feedback from the students to improve ITI will be extremely useful to us so that our youth can receive world-class training.”

Due to the closure of ITIs during the pandemic, the students suffered a lot and had very little time to do practical work. In order to eliminate this learning gap and reduce the loss of learning, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed all the headmasters of ITIs to prepare a program of action at the earliest for students to be given more and more practical work so they have practical knowledge of their course when they seek employment.

It is noteworthy that in 19 government ITIs of Delhi, students are provided training in 49 trades. All these trades are affiliated to the National Council for Vocational Training. About 11,000 students enroll in these institutes every year, and after training, more than 80% of the students get employment easily.

In All India Trade Test under CTS, Shiva stood first, Suruchi Kumari stood second and Akash Maurya stood at the third position. In the final trade test under CTS as Delhi State Toppers, Preeti stood first, Sapna Devi stood second and Hemlatha stood at the third position.