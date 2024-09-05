Man leaps to death in Yamuna; divers searching for body

A man was feared dead after he jumped into the Yamuna River, the police said on Thursday.

A PCR call was received at the Kotwali police station about an abandoned white car on the Geeta Colony flyover towards Rajghat. The car with its window shattered traced to 46-year-old Pawan Shah, who worked as manager at the Indraprastha Power Generation Corporation Limited. He was reported missing, the police added.

During inquiry, it was found that the man had left the office at around 3 pm in his car without informing his colleagues. Calls to him from his family and friends went unanswered. His last location was traced to the Geeta Colony Flyover.

A few eyewitnesses saw him jumping into the river. The police added that a team of divers has been deployed to search for him in the river.

Further inquiry is underway and legal action will be taken accordingly, it added.