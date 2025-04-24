Man held for rape of farmhouse caretaker in Outer North Delhi

A 35-year-old man was arrested for alleged rape of a 37-year-old woman working as caretaker of a farmhouse in the Swaroop Nagar area of Outer North Delhi, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, they received a complaint from the woman on Thursday at around 2 pm regarding the alleged rape that occured on the intervening night of 20-21 April.

According to the complainant, while she and her 11-year-old daughter were sleeping in the verandah of the farmhouse, their neighbour trespassed the premises of the farmhouse. He forcibly restrained both the complainant, her daughter before sexually assaulting the woman and fleeing the scene by jumping over the wall.

Following the complaint, a medical examination of the victim was conducted at BJRM Hospital, Jahangir Puri. Based on her statement, an FIR under relevant sections of BNS was registered at Police Station Swaroop Nagar and investigation was promptly initiated. .

During the course of the investigation, the accused, a resident of Bihar, was apprehended within two hours of the registration of the complaint who has been remanded to judicial custody.