Man held for defrauding people impersonating official from HM’s OSD office

A 43-year-old man, Navin Kumar, who used to defraud by impersonating an official from the Office of OSD to the Home Minister, was held from Sector 51, Noida, UP by a team of the Delhi police from North East district.

According to the police, Kumar was previously involved in four such fraud cases including providing a Rajya Sabha ticket and job in ONGC by taking money.

The police said that a property dispute-related call between Sanjay Kumar and Tohid Malik was received at the Dayalpur police station in North East Delhi. After the complaint, a person claiming to be from the OSD Office of the Ministry of Home Affairs and an acquaintance of Tohid, called the concerned SHO and other senior police officials of the district multiple times, threatening them with dire consequences if the possession of the property not be handed over to Tohid. He even met with the SHO Dayalpur in this regard.

After due approval from senior police officials, a case in this matter was filed and an investigation was launched. Based on his call details and mobile location, the police nabbed him from Sector 51 Noida.

During the investigation, Kumar disclosed that he was approached by a land mafia who asked him to pressure the police as it was not allowing them to grab a plot in the same area. Under the lure of money, he started making calls to senior officials in the district to pressure them.

The cops revealed that the person was also involved in other cases of cheating in the past and was lodged in jail for the same many times. They have also recovered a fake visiting card from him.

Earlier this year, he had duped 2 crore from a person named Narender Singh on the pretext of providing him a Rajya Sabha membership.