Man found dead in locked room in Delhi’s Seelampur

A 55-year-old man was found dead in his residence in Seelampur on Sunday afternoon, after neighbours alerted the police about a foul odour emanating from his home.

According to police officials, a call was received at around 2:25 pm at Seelampur police station regarding a strong smell coming from a house in Gali No. 10, Gautam Puri.

Advertisement

A police team was immediately dispatched to the location, where they found a room on the second floor locked from the inside.

Advertisement

Personnel from the Delhi Fire Service were summoned to the scene and broke open the door. Inside, they discovered the decomposing body of the occupant, identified as Kripal Singh.

Officials from the Crime Branch and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the scene.

The body was subsequently sent to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause and time of death.

Initial inquiries suggest that Kripal Singh had been living alone for several years and largely kept to himself.

Neighbours stated that he had not been seen for the past three days, which led to suspicion and the eventual complaint to the authorities.

Police said legal action will be taken based on the findings of the autopsy report. No signs of forced entry or visible injuries have been reported so far, though investigations are ongoing.