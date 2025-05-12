Man fatally stabbed during suspected robbery attempt in Bawana

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death during a suspected robbery attempt in Outer North Delhi’s Bawana area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the victim, identified as Mustafa, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana, was returning home from work with his colleague, Noor Alam.

Police received information about Mustafa’s admission to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital with a stab wound. Upon reaching the hospital, it was learned that he had succumbed to his injuries.

His body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

During the initial inquiry, Noor Alam told police that the two had finished work at Sector-3, Bawana, and were walking home when they were intercepted by five unidentified men near N-18 in the DSIIDC Bawana area.

The assailants allegedly attempted to rob them, and when Mustafa resisted, one of the suspects stabbed him.

Although initially suspected to be a targeted attack, police now believe robbery may have been the motive.

While no belongings were taken, officials said Mustafa’s resistance during the attempted robbery may have led to the fatal assault.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Bawana Police Station, and teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused.

CCTV footage from nearby locations is being reviewed, and local informers have been activated, an official added. Further investigation is underway.