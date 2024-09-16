Man drowns while fishing in Southwest Delhi

A man drowned while he went fishing with his family friends, the police said on Monday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as 32-year-old Mukesh, a resident of Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh.

A male body was discovered floating in the wetland of Sahibi River at Chhawla village, stated a police official.

The incident occurred on September 12, when the deceased along with his two family friends and a ten-year-old boy went fishing in the wetland.

During fishing, the deceased slipped into deep waters and drowned, the official added.

Meanwhile, the people accompanying him ran away from the spot and in fear, they did not inform anyone about the incident, he said.

The police had lodged a missing complaint based on the statement of deceased’s brother Dinesh Ram and efforts were made to trace him.

Cops stated that the discovered body was later identified by the family of the deceased. After the post-mortem examination, the body will be handed over to the family.