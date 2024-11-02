Man dies after being run over by water tanker in SE Delhi

A 40-year-old man Mukunda Hazra died after being run over by a water tanker in CR park area of South East Delhi.

According to the police, a PCR call was received from HAH Centenary Hospital regarding the admission of a person who had died. A police team reached the hospital and found that the deceased met with an accident. His body was shifted to AIIMS trauma centre and the cops visited the accident site.

On reaching there, they found that Hazra was hit by a water tank while he was crossing the road. He used to work as a car cleaner. The driver of the water tanker was apprehended in this regard. A case was registered under relevant sections of BNS.

Advertisement