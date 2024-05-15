Man charred to death in fire at paper godown in East Delhi

A labourer was charred to death in a fire that broke out at a building in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area, the fire department said on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the incident took place in Shakarpur’s School block at around 2.05 am, as per the call received by them.

The deceased was identified as Satender Paswan, whose charred body was recovered from the building.

A total of ten fire department vehicles were rushed to the spot for the fire fighting operation, and the blaze was brought under control at 5.25 am and was completely doused by 8.55 am, a fire official said.

The building constructed at a 100 square yards plot had a ground floor and first floor, and a paper godown was being operated at the premises.

As per police, the 45-year-old deceased, who was originally from Nalanda, Bihar was working here as a labourer and used to sleep in the godown, and his body was recovered near the stairs of the building.

BSES and Chief Electrical Inspector are being called to inspect the site while the site inspection is being done by the forensics and crime investigation team.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

An FIR is being registered in the incident against the man who is the registered owner of the property and also ran the paper godown.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a fire that broke out at an office in the Central Revenue building at the ITO, also claimed the life of an Office Superintendent.

The Income Tax Department, taking to platform X had written that, “The fire broke out in room no. 325 and adjoining room, primarily used for administrative purposes. – Immediate evacuation was carried out and fire brigades were promptly called in.”

It further said that, “Unfortunately, an Office Superintendent was trapped due to smoke and lost his life, despite best efforts to save him. The Income Tax Department extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the departed soul and is extending every assistance to his family in this hour of grief,” the IT department added.