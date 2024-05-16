Maliwal incident: BJP calls Kejriwal’s house as ‘house of hooligans’

Continuing its diatribe against the AAP over the alleged manhandling of Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, the BJP on Thursday claimed the house of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has become a “house of hooligans”.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “There have been reports in the media that Aam Aadmi Party’s woman MP Swati Maliwal Ji met a disgusting treatment and was assaulted at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.”

The BJP national spokesperson further said AAP leader Sanjay Singh, out on bail, admitted that this incident happened and remarked the same as ‘condemnable’.

Bhatia alleged that Kejriwal has no remorse that AAP’s woman MP was allegedly assaulted at the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence.

“Arvind Kejriwal has no remorse that his party’s woman MP was assaulted at his residence,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

“Forget taking action, he (Arvind Kejriwal) doesn’t even regret it!,” Bhatia said.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s house has become a ‘house of hooliganism’,” he said.

The BJP national spokesperson alleged that it was on instructions of Kejriwal only that his PA had created a scuffle.

“Today Arvind Kejriwal has no regrets that a woman MP of his party was beaten up and misbehaved with. The accused is roaming around under the protection of Arvind Kejriwal and he was also seen in the headquarters of Samajwadi Party,” Bhatia said.

The BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also questioned Kejriwal for his silence on the issue and sought the AAP national convenor’s resignation.

“She (Swati Maliwal) is certainly the leader of the Opposition party but the BJP is fighting to ensure that she gets justice. In the police general diary, it was mentioned that a call had been received by police and it was made through Swati Maliwal’s mobile, the caller mentioned that ‘I am speaking from CM’s residence and he made me thrashed from his PA Bibhav Kumar’. It’s not important which party she belongs to but she should get justice,” Bhatia said.

“Arvind Kejriwal should answer and if you are a coward CM and cannot speak even a single word then you should resign because the women of the country are angry and feeling insulted and only Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this,” the BJP national spokesperson added.