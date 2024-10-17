Maharishi Valmiki’s teachings promote unity and peace in society: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said here on Thursday that Maharishi Valmiki’s teachings promote unity and peace in society.

He pointed out that he is regarded as the first exponent of Sanskrit literature. His efforts to spread Lord Rama’s message through Ramayana will always be remembered.

On the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Sachdeva noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deep regard for his community on several occasions, mentioning that the PM had earlier expressed his reverence by bowing to the feet of Valmiki community members in Varanasi.

He also mentioned that the PM had launched the national cleanliness campaign from the Valmiki Temple at Panchkuian Road, Delhi, underscoring his respect for the entire community.

Sachdeva had joined the grand chariot procession on the occasion which commenced at Red Fort and concluded at Mandir Marg, alongside thousands of Maharishi Valmiki’s followers, whom he greeted on the auspicious day.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior BJP leaders, led by Sachdeva, visited the Valmiki Temple at Mandir Marg this morning to offer floral tributes to him on the occasion, while the BJP leaders also joined the grand chariot procession, greeting Maharishi Valmiki’s followers.

BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj along with Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta accompanied the saffron party’s state president to pay obeisance at the Maharishi’s temple.