Yogi Adityanath holds 170 election rallies in 54 days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yogi Adityanath has conducted an impressive 170 election rallies within 54 days amid the soaring temperatures and heightened political fever as the Lok Sabha election 2024 approaches its final two phases.

BJP sources here on Thursday said Yogi began his election programme with a Prabuddh Sammelan in Mathura on March 27 and since then, there is no stopping him. CM Yogi has held rallies, public meetings and roadshows both within Uttar Pradesh and beyond, spanning a dozen states across the country up to the sixth phase, even in temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

CM Yogi has conducted 137 public meetings, 15 Prabuddh Sammelans and 12 roadshows. Apart from this, he attended the Nari Vandan- Karyakarta Sammelan in Kashi. He also participated in the nomination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Furthermore, he attended two meetings of the Lok Sabha Steering Committee.

Advertisement

On the last day of the sixth phase of the election campaign today, CM Yogi held rallies in Odisha and Bihar. The 12 states where Yogi has engaged with people to seek support for the BJP and NDA candidates are: Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jammu, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Delhi, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Chandigarh.

BJP sources said CM Yogi campaigned on all 14 seats of the sixth phase. In this, BJP has put its trust in its own MPs on seven seats including MP Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur, MP Sangamlal Gupta in Pratapgarh, MP Jagdambika Pal from Dumariyaganj, MP Harish Dwivedi from Basti, MP Praveen Nishad from Sant Kabir Nagar, MP Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ from Azamgarh, and MP BP Saroj from Machhlishahr.

Besides, the BJP has fielded Ritesh Pandey, who has come to the part from the BSP, from Ambedkar Nagar. Among the new candidates, Saket Mishra (MLC) from Shravasti, Vinod Bind (MLA) from Bhadohi, Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad, Praveen Patel from Phulpur, and Kripashankar Singh from Jaunpur have been given tickets. On the other hand, the party has once again bet on 2019 candidate Neelam Sonkar from Lalganj.

In the seventh and last phase, voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats is scheduled for June 1. Prior to this, until the sixth phase, the CM has visited the remaining 67 seats of UP not just once or twice, but on multiple occasions for election campaigning. Yogi Adityanath also attended various programs in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, etc., ahead of the seventh phase.