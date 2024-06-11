UPSRTC to construct 12 bus terminal-cum-commercial complexes

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath making concerted efforts to expedite projects pending due to the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has initiated plans to enhance and make transport services more accessible to the public.

This includes the construction and renovation of 12 bus terminals, as well as transforming the terminals into commercial complexes.

The comprehensive plan includes construction of new terminals and the makeover of old bus stands in cities such as Agra, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, Bulandshahr, Garhmukteshwar, Mathura, Kanpur Central, and Varanasi Cantt, Transport Department officials here on Tuesday said.

Additionally, the plan to include 5,000 electric buses in the UPSRTC fleet is also gaining momentum. The tender process for these projects was initiated in March but was delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections. It will now resume on June 14.

UPSRTC has started construction of new terminals at Idgah and Transport Nagar in Agra, Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, Bulandshahr, Bareilly, Garhmukteshwar, Rasulabad in Aligarh, Varanasi Cantt, and Kanpur Central. The corporation will also get the old bus stand in Mathura renovated.

These projects aim to develop public facilities and convert these spaces into commercial areas, creating a revenue generation model. This will not only provide modern facilities for travelers, but also help increase UPSRTC’s income.

UPSRTC has also restarted the tender process for the supply, operation, and maintenance of 5,000 electric buses, beginning on June 14. This marks the first phase of the corporation’s plan to revolutionize public transport.

As part of a long-term strategy to expand the state’s transport network, the process to include a fleet of 50,000 buses has begun and will be completed in the coming years.