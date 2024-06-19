UP’s enforcement vehicles to be equipped with GPS-tracking devices

Uttar Pradesh has started upgrading the technology of the state’s enforcement fleet vehicles. As part of this initiative, vehicles in the state enforcement squad will be equipped with the latest GPS tracking and Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices.

Additionally, backend software with a database will be developed to properly operate these devices in the vehicles, officials here on Wednesday said.

A comprehensive action plan has been prepared for the upgrading of the state enforcement fleet in line with CM Yogi’s vision and is now being implemented.

As part of this initiative, Shreetron India Limited has been appointed as the service provider and companies already empanelled with Shreetron will handle the upgrades to the state enforcement vehicle fleet once the work is assigned. This process is already underway and is expected to be fully implemented by the end of June.

As part of the upgrading process, 223 GPS and VLT devices will be installed on the state enforcement vehicle fleet of Uttar Pradesh. Besides, modern database-equipped backend software and a website-based interface will also be developed.

This will not only facilitate tracking but also provide dashboard, database, and map accessibility, along with the smooth operation of licenses and a comprehensive VLT solution. The backend software will be cloud storage enabled to capture, store, process, analyze, and display the data received from the installed VLT devices.

The backend software will be developed for real-time tracking and monitoring of vehicle movement on a digital map. The vehicle tracking device will be developed with the ability to configure over-the-air (OTA). The backend software will be a web-based application where one can access a variety of devices such as workstations, laptops, tablet computers, mobile phones, etc.

For the entire five-year contract period, the installed devices will include SIM activation and recharge, and a person will be appointed for any technical assistance. An appropriate mechanism will be developed for complaint resolution, while a monthly problem log and resolution status report will be submitted to the Transport Department, Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, these tasks will be completed following AIS-140 standards. To complete this task, applications have been invited from empanelled companies through a Request for Proposal (RFP) by Shreetron. The allocation process will be completed before the end of June.