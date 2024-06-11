UP Tourism signs 2 MoUs to boost rural tourism and livelihoods

In a significant step towards enhancing rural tourism and sustainable livelihoods in Uttar Pradesh, two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Tuesday at the UP Tourism Directorate in Lucknow.

Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Deepa Ranjan, Mission Director, UPSRLM, Eesha Priya, Special Secretary, Tourism, and other distinguished guests were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

The first MOU was signed between the Directorate of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh, represented by Mukesh Kumar Meshram, and the State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), represented by Ms. Deepa Ranjan, Mission Director.

This five-year agreement aims to promote tourism and develop tourism infrastructure while empowering rural communities through sustainable livelihood development and improved access to financial services.

Under the MoU, the Directorate of Tourism will focus on identifying and addressing infrastructure gaps in selected villages, developing tourism infrastructure, mobilising communities for tourism activities, organising capacity-building programs and promoting homestays.

Short term training programs will be run for various beneficiaries including Self-help Groups, homestay owners, tourist guides etc. They will also work on social media management, content creation, and familiarisation trips.

Meanwhile, UPSRLM will identify potential Self-Help Groups (SHGs), mobilise communities, and build the capacity of SHG members through training programs. They will also support village cleanliness, promote tourism villages through social media, share relevant data with the DoT, and maintain tourism infrastructure as required.

The second MoU was signed between UPSRLM and Manyawar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management, Department of Tourism, Government of UP. This partnership aims to develop a sustainable model for promoting food service enterprises in the state.

UPSRLM will develop replicable models of sustainable food service enterprises with technical support, including capacity building, from the Institute.

Through strategic initiatives and partnerships, UP Tourism aims to transform the state’s tourism landscape and create a vibrant tourism ecosystem that benefits both tourists and local communities.

Promoting rural tourism will significantly boost local economies, provide diverse livelihood opportunities, and enhance infrastructure to host a variety of tourism experiences. These initiatives aim to offer tourists an authentic taste of village life while uplifting rural communities across Uttar Pradesh. To this end, 229 villages have already been identified for tourism development.

These efforts will empower rural communities through skill development training and promoting their art, craft, culture, and cuisine, to give them the recognition and support they deserve.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said: “These MoUs are a proof of our commitment for elevating the entire tourism ecosystem of Uttar Pradesh. By encouraging rural tourism, we are not only boosting the local economies but also providing rural populations with various means of livelihood and employment.”

Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, said: “Our collaboration with UPSRLM and Manyawar Kanshiram Institute is a significant stride towards sustainable tourism and community empowerment. This initiative will enhance facilities and infrastructure, offering tourists an authentic experience of rustic village life.”

Deepa Ranjan, Mission Director, UPSRLM, added: “This partnership will empower rural communities by integrating them into the tourism value chain. It will create new opportunities for economic growth and sustainable development in the villages.”

Eesha Priya, Special Secretary, Tourism, stated: “We are focused on developing a comprehensive tourism strategy that benefits all stakeholders. The synergy between tourism development and rural livelihood enhancement is crucial for the holistic growth of our state.”