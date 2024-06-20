UP to enhance tourist facilities at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, one of the key wildlife sanctuaries in Uttar Pradesh renowned for its biodiversity and Bengal Tiger conservation, will undergo expansion.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is expanding tourism development facilities to promote eco-tourism. As part of this initiative, a parking area, waiting hall, waiting room, and convenience hall have been constructed near the guest house at a cost of Rs 1.67 crore.

State Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh shared this information here on Thursday.

He announced that a selfie point has also been created for tourists to capture memorable photos. The entrance gate of the reserve has been designed to be grand and attractive.

Convenient ticket counters and a reception area have been set up for tourists. To protect visitors from the sun, tents have been installed, and bamboo cottages have been built to offer an experience of staying close to nature.

Additionally, adventure sports facilities have been introduced to provide a thrilling experience for visitors. To keep the reserve eco-friendly, solar lights have been installed throughout the complex.

Jaiveer Singh also highlighted that Pilibhit is recognised as the summer destination of UP. Enhancing this reputation, a bamboo canteen has been constructed at Chuka Beach within the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, offering tourists a unique and enjoyable experience. These development projects aim to boost tourism in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, making it a major attraction for both local and international tourists.

He emphasised the vast potential for eco-tourism in the state, noting that wildlife and bird sanctuaries provide tourists with the opportunity to enjoy the natural beauty.

Eco-tourism not only promotes tourism but also creates local employment opportunities. The government is actively developing eco-tourist destinations and conducting local training and awareness campaigns to support eco-tourism.