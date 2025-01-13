Helicopter joy rides at Mahakumbh 2025 for just Rs 1,296; Performances by 5,250 renowned artists

Mahakumbh 2025 is all set to offer new and exciting experiences to the visitors and one of the highlights is the helicopter joyride, which will now cost just Rs 1,296 per person, significantly reduced from the earlier fare of Rs 3,000.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh disclosed here on Monday that the 7–8 minute helicopter ride will begin from today with a digital launch. Tourists and devotees will get an unparalleled aerial view of the grand Mahakumbh area, soaring above Prayagraj’s majestic landscape.

The joyride can be booked online through www.upstdc.co.in and will be facilitated by Pawan Hans, an undertaking of the Government of India. Depending on weather conditions and demand, helicopters will operate continuously, ensuring a memorable experience for visitors.

In addition to this, UP Tourism and Culture Department has made preparations to offer an adventurous and exciting experience to tourists interested in water sports and adventure sports. The necessary arrangements have been made at designated locations within the Mahakumbh Mela area. From January 24 to 26, a drone show will take place, along with a water laser show and other thrilling activities.

The minister said renowned artists from across the country will perform vibrant shows at various stages set up in Prayagraj. In addition to the laser and drone shows, special programmes related to UP Diwas will also be organised.

The Ganga Pandal at the Mahakumbh will feature the inaugural performance by Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan on January 16. The closing performance will be held by Mohit Chauhan on February 24.

From January 16 to February 24, 2025, a series of star-studded musical performances will take place at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, featuring renowned artists from various genres.

According to the minister, there will be performances — on January 16 by Shankar Mahadevan and Ravi Shankar;

on January 17 by Mahesh Kale and Vishwamohan Bhatt; on January 18 by Parvati Baul and Vinayak Torvi;

on January 19 by Sonak Chattopadhyay and Ulhas Kashalkar; on January 20 by Ramchandra and Kumar Vishwas; on January 21 by Kumar Vishwas and Ronu Majumdar and on January 22 by Pratibha Singh Baghel and Kumar Vishwas.

On January 24, Puru Dadhich; on January 25, Ravi Tripathi and Shovana Narayan; on January 26, Sadhana Sargam and Deepika Reddy; on January 27, Malini Awasthi; on January 31, Hema Malini and Rajani-Gayatri; on February 7, Dona Ganguly and Yogesh Gandharv; on February 8, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Dr. L. Subramaniam; on February 9, Suresh Wadkar and Sonal Mansingh; on February 10, Hariharan and on February 14, Navdeep Wadali and Banashree Rao will be performing.

On February 15, Devmitra Sengupta and Ranjana Gauhar, on February 17, Nitin Mukesh and Anitha Guha;

on February 21, Kavita Seth and Uma Maheshwari, on February 23, Kailasa Kher and Sharmila Vishwas

and on the final day February 24, Mohit Chauhan will showcase their art in the grand fair.