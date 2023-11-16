UP sets record, makes over 4 crore Ayushman cards

Uttar Pradesh has topped the country in making Ayushman cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The state is followed by Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is committed to providing high-quality health services to the people as well as ensuring that the benefits of both the state and the central government schemes reach beneficiaries at the grassroots level.

The CEO of the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHI), Sangeeta Singh, said here on Thursday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s aim is to provide free and high-quality treatment to the poor people of the state. Intensive efforts are being made on a war footing to create Ayushman cards for 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries in the state. Special campaigns are being run across the state from time to time in this regard, she added.

Advertisement

The SACHI CEO further said that UP’s record creation of Ayushman cards is the result of CM Yogi Adityanath’s constant monitoring and guidance of the project. So far, 180 lakh families in UP have been issued Ayushman cards. Out of this, 131 lakh families got Ayushman cards under the Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana while 56 lakh families received them under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh has taken the lead in the country with more than 4 crore 15 lakh 41 thousand 992 Ayushman cards issued so far followed by Madhya Pradesh with 3 crore 70 lakh cards. Chhattisgarh is in the third position with 2 crore 3 lakh cards followed by Karnataka in the fourth position and Andhra Pradesh in the fifth. Karnataka has issued 1 crore 51 lakh cards while Andhra Pradesh has issued 1 crore 40 lakh Ayushman cards.

Sangeeta Singh further mentioned that 70 per cent of the eligible families in the state have been issued Ayushman cards. The Yogi government has launched special campaigns to ensure 100 per cent issuance of Ayushman cards to eligible beneficiaries. To avoid inconvenience in treatment, the Yogi government has linked 3,662 hospitals in the state with Ayushman cards. These include 1,118 government hospitals and 2,544 private hospitals.

She said that these hospitals have provided treatment to 27,62,262 beneficiaries, including some who have undergone treatment two to three times. Among them, 4,37,290 beneficiaries have undergone surgeries for severe conditions such as kidney transplants, heart surgeries, heart diseases, joint replacements and cancer treatments. A sum of Rs 3,914 crore has been spent on these treatments, including Rs 1,502 crores for the treatment of severe illnesses.