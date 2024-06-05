UP CM plants sandalwood sapling on World Environment Day

Nadia district rallies to save rivers with ‘Run For River’ event
On the occasion of World Environment Day, a dynamic event titled "Run For River" was organised to raise awareness and demand the restoration of the Jalangi and Anjana rivers.
The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister) S P Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest/Environment) Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary (Chief Minister) Sanjay Prasad, and DGP Prashant Kumar.
On the occasion of World Environment Day and his birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planted a sandalwood sapling at his official residence on Wednesday morning.
The Chief Minister also shared a message on his official social media account ‘X’, quoting, ”Mata Bhoomi Putraham Prithviya (Earth is my mother, and I am her son). I had the privilege of planting a tree in Lucknow today on the World Environment Day. The Uttar Pradesh government is serving with full commitment for the protection and promotion of Mother Earth and nature.”
