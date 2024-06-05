UP CM plants sandalwood sapling on World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day and his birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planted a sandalwood sapling at his official residence on Wednesday morning.

The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister) S P Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest/Environment) Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary (Chief Minister) Sanjay Prasad, and DGP Prashant Kumar.

The Chief Minister also shared a message on his official social media account ‘X’, quoting, ”Mata Bhoomi Putraham Prithviya (Earth is my mother, and I am her son). I had the privilege of planting a tree in Lucknow today on the World Environment Day. The Uttar Pradesh government is serving with full commitment for the protection and promotion of Mother Earth and nature.”

