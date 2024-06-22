UP CM expresses grief over demise of chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Prana Pratishtha

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, expressed grief over the demise of Acharya Laxmikant Dixit.

CM Yogi wrote on his social media account ‘X’, “The passing of Kashi’s esteemed scholar and chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Prana Pratishtha, Vedamurti Acharya Shri Laxmikant Dixit ji to ‘Golok’ is an irreparable loss to the spiritual and literary world.”

The Chief Minister added: “He will always be remembered for his contributions to the Sanskrit language and Indian culture. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and to give strength to his disciples and followers to endure this grief. Om Shanti!”

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that Acharya Laxmikant Dixit was the chief priest for the consecration of the idol of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram in Ayodhya after 500 years. He had been unwell for some time.