UP all set to become a hub of medical device manufacturing

The state of Uttar Pradesh is closer to becoming the ‘hub’ of manufacturing medical devices and medicines in the country. The upcoming medical device parks will be provided with excellent connectivity.

The Medical Device Park is set to come up on an area of 350 acres in Sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority in Gautam Budh Nagar. The park will be given access to not only metros, expressways, but also will get seamless connectivity through bullet train services.

So far, 59 plots have been allotted for Medical Device Park. On the other hand, allotment letters, checklist and lease plans were handed over to 26 allottees on Wednesday by the Chief Executive Officer.

Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority Dr. Arunveer Singh said here on Wednesday that a meeting was organized with the allottees of the plots, in which they were handed over letters related to allotment of land.

He informed that in order to realize the concept of Make in India and self-reliant India, work is going on at a fast pace to make this Medical Devices Park a world-class facility under the guidance of the Chief Minister.

An Export Promotion Council is also being set up in the park by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. With this, industrialists will no longer need to go anywhere else for export documentation, export grant, MAI grant, etc.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, a common hydrant facility will be provided here. The General Manager (Project) has been directed to arrange signage on the highway. Along with this, the allottees have been informed that residential facilities are available in the nearby villages of this scheme and in the sector built in the authority area.