Start preparing for 2027 assembly polls in UP: Akhilesh to SP workers

Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have changed the politics of India.

“With the victory of Awadhesh Prasad from the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency of the Ayodhya district, the public has ended the politics of hatred. We have got a historic victory, but with this victory our responsibility has increased even more. We have to start preparing for the 2027 state assembly elections from now on,” he announced.

Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a large number of party workers, leaders, MLAs and newly-elected Lok Sabha members at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium of Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters here on Friday, said the historic victory of the Samajwadi Party in this Lok Sabha election has increased the strength of the party and infused new energy among the leaders and workers.

“To achieve the goal of victory in the upcoming assembly elections, while we all have to keep our language correct, we will also have to learn to respect everyone. We have to stay connected with the public as the blessings of the public are with us,” he said.

The SP chief said no one can stand in front of the public. “The public has broken the arrogance of BJP in the elections. BJP leaders do not sleep now. The NDA proved to be a negative alliance while PDA was a progressive alliance. The Samajwadi Party PDA-India alliance fought to save the Constitution and the struggle for socialist ideology will continue,” he added.

Hundreds of people, who came to congratulate the victory of Samajwadi Party, met Yadav and heartily congratulated him on the victory of his party.