Mayawati’s remark on Muslims takes a toll on BSP’s Saharanpur candidate

The BSP, on Thursday, expelled its Saharanpur BSP candidate Majid Ali and his brother for sharing a derogatory post against party chief Mayawati over her statement that in the future, the party would give Muslims a chance only after careful consideration.

The statement issued by BSP chief in the context of lack of Muslim support to her party candidates in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh has not gone down well with the minority community.

The party in a letter, issued by its Saharanpur office, said, “Majeed Ali, who was the BSP candidate in UP’s Saharanpur, and his brother Kamaal Rashid Khan have been expelled from the party by @BSP Chief Mayawati”.

The letter cited anti-party activities as a reason for the action. “Actor KRK or Kamaal R Khan had made indecent remarks on BSP supremo Mayawati yesterday after which BSP showed the way out to both the candidate and his brother,” the letter read.

KRK’s comment on the BSP chief’s blame on the Muslim community for the defeat of her party in UP went viral on social media.

Majid Ali, who polled 1.80 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections, was at third spot. Congress candidate Imran Masood won the seat with 5.47 lakh votes while BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal was the runner-up with 4.83 lakh votes.