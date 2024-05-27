CM Yogi will address 2 public meetings in UP, 3 in Bihar on Tuesday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address five public meetings on Tuesday, including three in Bihar and two in Uttar Pradesh, BJP sources here on Monday said.

Yogi Adityanath will hold his first public meeting for BJP candidate Ravi Kishan Shukla from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency. The second public meeting will take place in Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Following this, he will address three rallies in Bihar of which the first will be held in Fatuha in favour of BJP candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency Ravi Shankar Prasad.

CM Yogi will hold the fourth public meeting for RK Singh, the BJP candidate from Arrah Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. This event will take place at Parariya Sports Ground in Bhojpur.

Yogi will address a public meeting at Polytechnic Ground in Patliputra, behind Sai Mandir, for Ravi Shankar Prasad, contesting from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.