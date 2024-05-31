Akhilesh Yadav appeals to his supporters not to get mislead with Exit polls results

On the eve of the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party on Friday cautioned its workers and supporters ”not to be misled by the exit polls” to be telecast by the media after the end of the polling on Saturday evening.

In an appeal on social media addressed to his workers, officials and candidates, SP President Akhilesh Yadav wrote, “Today I am making a very important appeal to you. During tomorrow’s voting and also in the days after voting, till the counting of votes is over and the certificate of victory is received, remain fully alert and cautious and do not get misled by any kind of BJP conspiracy.”

He further said, ” Actually, we are making this appeal because the BJP people have planned that as soon as the elections are over tomorrow evening, they will start saying through their ‘media troupe’ on various channels that the BJP has a lead of around 300 seats, which is completely false. In such a situation, this question will arise in your mind that what will BJP gain by telling lies for these two-three days, when the ‘Indi Alliance’ government is going to be formed”.

“In response to this, let us tell you that BJP people want to demoralise you all by spreading such lies, which will reduce your enthusiasm and you people will not be alert and active on the day of counting. Taking advantage of which BJP will count the votes in connivance with some corrupt officials and could rig the polls,” he added.

Yadav further wrote,”Keep in mind that those BJP leaders who have the shameless audacity to rig the Chandigarh Mayor’s election in front of the cameras installed by the court, may be ready to do any kind of scam to win the election, that is why this vigilance is necessary”.

”That is why there is a special appeal to you that you should not get misled by any BJP’s ‘exit poll’ and remain fully alert, maintaining your self-confidence.

”Celebrate the victory of the Constitution, democracy and the people of the country only after getting the certificate of victory,” he said.