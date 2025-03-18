LS Speaker OM Birla inaugurates orientation program for Delhi MLAs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day orientation program for Delhi’s newly elected MLAs, and urged them to make Delhi Assembly a model legislature.

In his inaugural address on the occasion, he said that the expectations and aspirations of people from the new government are very high.

Advertisement

Birla said that public representatives of the national capital are accountable to the people of the city, while the entire country keeps an eye on their work.

Advertisement

Urging the members to work on finding innovative solutions to the problems faced by the people, and share ideas and experiences in a competitive spirit, Birla said that the aim of legislators must be to introduce innovations in the Assembly that will solve the problems of the people and address the challenges faced by them.

He added that the solutions that emerge from Delhi will not only serve the national capital, but also set an example for other states and legislative bodies in the country.

Birla said that the members should focus on development of Delhi as a whole instead of thinking restrictively to their constituencies, observing that the national capital is a microcosm of India, where people from all states, with diverse languages, religions, and cultures, come together.

The Lok Sabha speaker said that it is the responsibility of elected representatives to meet these varied aspirations and expectations of the people.

Mentioning that legislatures are platforms for fruitful dialogues, he underlined that there should not be any deadlock within the House and dissent must be expressed in a dignified manner and through meaningful discourse.

The LS speaker urged them to maintain the highest standards of conduct and ethics in their public life.

Outlining the glorious history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly which closely witnessed the freedom struggle and the establishing of democratic setup of modern India, he urged the members to uphold that tradition and to strengthen it further.

The conduct of MLAs and their actions and discussions in the Assembly strengthen the democratic traditions of the nation, he noted.

Birla observed that public representatives must strive to be excellent listeners, as listening is equally important as speaking. He added that being a good listener is essential to become a good speaker.