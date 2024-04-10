LS polls: BJP announces 7 more candidates for UP

The BJP on Wednesday released the 10th list of its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections which included 7 from Uttar Pradesh.

According to party officials here on Wednesday, the BJP has declared Jaiveer Singh Thakur, Tourism Minister in the Yogi government, as its candidate from Mainpuri.

Singh will contest against sitting SP MP Dimple Yadav.

In the 2022 assembly elections, Jaiveer had won from Sadar assembly seat of Mainpuri. Presently he is the Minister of Tourism and Culture in the Yogi government.

The BJP has given opportunity to new candidates on both the seats of Prayagraj.

Sitting MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi has been denied ticket from Allahabad seat. In his place, the BJP has given ticket to Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad seat.

Neeraj Tripathi is the son of Keshari Nath, former Governor and Speaker of the UP Assembly.

Apart from this, the ticket of sitting MP Kesari Devi Patel from Phulpur Lok Sabha seat has also been denied. In her place, the BJP has fielded Praveen Patel. Praveen Patel is currently the MLA from Phulpur seat.

The BJP has once again expressed confidence in Vinod Sonkar from Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat and has given ticket to BD Sonkar from Machlishahr.

The party has fielded Paras Nath Rai against Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur seat.

Afzal Ansari is a sitting MP and the SP has made him its candidate.

The BJP has denied ticket to sitting MP Virendra Singh and has made Neeraj Shekar, son of former PM Chandrashekhar from Ballia.

The BJP still has to announce candidates in five more seats in UP including Kaiserganj, Deoria, Rae Bareli and Bhadoi.