Little relief for Delhiites as AQI improves from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’

People of Delhi on Sunday heaved a sigh of relief as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) witnessed a notable drop by 94 points but still remaining in ‘very poor’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily AQI bulletin released on Sunday, the national capital recorded the index value of 318, with air quality now reeling under initial levels of ‘very poor’ category.

Prominent pollutant in the city’s air was ‘PM 2.5,’ the CPCB data said, based on the reading from 38 air monitoring stations across the city.

Cities adjoining Delhi including Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida recorded AQI levels in the poor category, as per the pollution monitoring agency.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) forecast suggests that the city’s air quality is likely to be in the ‘Very Poor’ category on Monday, Tuesday and till Wednesday.

Weather agency’s outlook for the subsequent six days regarding the city’s air quality forecasts that it may fluctuate between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories.

Speaking to the newspaper, several people expressed that as the day progressed, the situation improved with sun shining bright and lesser haze as compared to what it was on Saturday.

The improvement is likely due to increased speed of wind and relative humidity also being lesser than the previous day.

Meanwhile, Commission for Air Quality Management’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions are being strictly enforced across the city to mitigate the pollutants that have been on the rise in the city’s air.

Since the spike in pollution levels, many people in the city have been witnessing issues related to breathing with allergic cough and uneasiness while breathing being common.

Enforcement agencies remained vigilant with regard to ensuring the implementation of the GRAP measures, while traffic police have fined around 1 lakh vehicles for not having a valid Pollution Under Control certificate, since October 10, when GRAP Stage I was invoked.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had on Friday appointed court commissioners to visit the city’s entry points in view of checking whether restricted diesel trucks are being stopped or not as per GRAP.

On Saturday, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit out at the Delhi Government, stating that it was not less than a shock to see that apex court ahd to ask the state government about arrangements to stop entry of restricted diesel vehicles and for sprinkling water, installing anti- smog guns.