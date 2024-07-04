Light rain brings Delhi temperature six notches below normal

The national capital on Thursday witnessed pleasant weather with the maximum temperature pegging at 31.7 degrees C, which was six points below the season’s average, as per the weather department.

The city received 9 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours up to 8.30 am on Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department said, adding that the relative humidity pegged between 77 to 94 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Friday, with maximum and minimum temperatures to hover around 26 and 33 degrees C, respectively.

The city received light rains during the morning hours while there were also reports of waterlogging at different places.

The traffic was affected in the morning hours on Phirni Road in both the carriageways from Bahadurgarh Stand towards Jharoda Village and vice-versa due to waterlogging, according to the Delhi Traffic Police that shared information through social media, advising people to plan their journey accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic was also affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice-versa due to waterlogging, the police said, advising people to plan their journey accordingly.

Days ago, Delhi had received very heavy rainfall in just 24 hours, throwing life out of gear with water logging at several places which happened due to overflowing drains that could not handle the 228 mm of rain in a single day, which reportedly happened after 88 years.