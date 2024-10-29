LG’s Diwali gift: Sachdeva on rollback of fee hike for DDA sports complexes’ membership

Welcoming the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) decision to roll back the hike in the fees for the membership of the sports complexes across the city, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva called it a Diwali gift of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to the people of Delhi.

Sachdeva said the revocation of fee hike would particularly benefit children from lower middle-class families involved in smaller sports like archery and athletics. He said he, along with MLA Om Prakash Sharma, had written to the LG requesting the reversal of the fee hike by the DDA.

According to the BJP leader said the move will benefit millions of sports enthusiasts across the national capital that avail of the facilities at the DDA’s centers.

Additionally, the Delhi BJP chief pointed out that the elderly, who go for a walk in these sports complexes in the morning and evening, were also troubled by the fee hike. They all can take a sigh of relief now.

There are sports facilities run by the DDA across the city which are popular among children and adults from different localities who visit these places to play different sports or visit them for recreation. The DDA complexes not only serve as places to play different sports but also provide a good environment for people to build community.