LG takes part in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

Taking part in the ‘Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam’ campaign here on Thursday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena appealed to the people to be part of the campaign and plant at least a sapling each.

He pointed out in the past one month the people of the city as also many parts of the country have been facing scorching heat. The temperature in the national capital rose to as high as 52 degrees Celsius while the water table is dropping, which is an alarming situation for all of us. The nature needs trees, and if the plantation drive is not taken forward speedily, the times to come would be very challenging for all.

He said the campaign does not end with the planting of the sapling and clicking a photo with it, but one needs to take the responsibility of that tree with the mindset that it would be the person’s identity in future.

On June 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day. He had planted a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi, and urged all to contribute to making our planet a better place to live in and informed that in the last decade, India has undertaken numerous collective efforts which have led to increased forest cover across the nation.

The LG further said that the campaign was being carried across the nation, and he has planted a sapling in the name of mother.

The target is to plant 50-60 lakh saplings this year, he added, adding that societies would be roped in the plantation drive, which will also be started at schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and Police stations.