LG Sinha says AIQ for NEET will benefit J&K students

As the controversy soared on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir opting for the All India Quota (AIQ) in the NEET examination for admission to medical and dental colleges, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha stressed that J&K students will be in an advantageous position by participating in AIQ.

The controversy has triggered as the government has decided to bring J&K under the AIQ which the successive governments here had rejected as it was considered disadvantageous for local candidates. However, with J&K becoming a Union Territory (UT) in August 2019, all central laws have been extended here.

But NEET post-graduate MD/MS aspirants believe they are not yet prepared to compete at the national level and would require more time for this purpose. They called on the Lieutenant Governor and apprised him about their concerning issue regarding UT’s participation in AIQ in this year’s NEET Exam. The Students sought more time for preparation.

The Lt Governor while considering their petition said he would request the central government to defer it for the current year.

Under the AIQ, of the total seats in government colleges, 15 percent of seats are reserved for AIQ seats while the remaining will be reserved for 85 percent of state quota seats offered by state counseling authorities.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with the other two MPs of the party had on Thursday cautioned the J&K Government against participating in AIQ for admission to PG courses and proposed 50 percent (MD/MS/Diploma/PG DNB) in AIQ under NEET, saying the measure will expose J&K students to a greater disadvantage as compared to their counterparts from other States because of being socially and educationally backward.

In a joint statement NC Members of Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Muhammad Akbar Lone, and Hassnain Masoodi taking note of the perceived hardship to the J&K students due to the pooling of 15% of its MBBS seats in AIQ and 50% seat-sharing for PG Medical courses after NEET noted that the decisions will impact aspirants in J&K more gravely as compared to its consequences for other States.

However, LG Manoj Sinha while claiming that the step was beneficial for local students said; “J&K UT has 543 post-graduate seats for MD/MS. While participating in AIQ it shall be contributing 271 seats, whereas the students of J&K shall become eligible for 5000 seats in MD/MS under the quota. J&K students will be in an advantageous position with access to a large number of seats,” Lt Governor said.

He also said that UT will contribute 15% to the AIQ for undergraduate seats.

“Currently, we have 1000 seats. By participating in AIQ, the UT will contribute only 150 seats whereas the Students of J&K shall become eligible for 4568 seats in MBBS.”

“J&K UT students will benefit more by participating in AIQ for NEET undergraduates and postgraduate courses,” Lt Government further added.