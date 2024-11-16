LG reviews progress of work under Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has reviewed the progress of works being undertaken in the villages of Delhi under the ambitious ‘Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan’ (DGA) of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

In the meeting with the concerned officials, the LG was informed that altogether 642 works related to infrastructure development and improvement of civic amenities are being undertaken.

Notably, works began in these villages after the inauguration of DGA in March this year by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and have, thereafter, been moving at a steady pace.

Out of the 642 works being undertaken, 111 had already been completed, 296 are in advance stage of completion and 118 are in the early stages of implementation. 117 projects are at the stage of sanctioning and pre-implementation stage, the LG office said on Saturday.

In addition to these, piped gas connections to 93 out of 200 identified villages had also been completed under the DGA and works for the remaining 107 will be completed by March, 2025, of which 43 villages will have piped gas connections as early as December this year itself, it said.

It may be noted that these connections being provided by IGL under the aegis of DGA are not being funded by the allocated amount of Rs 960 crore.

Works that are being undertaken under DGA include development of parks, gymnasium, roads, sewers, water bodies, cremation grounds, pastures and other civic amenities in these villages.

These projects were selected after detailed on-ground consultations with the residents themselves wherein DMs over three rounds had stayed in the villages and consulted the residents in camps specifically organised for this purpose.

The LG office said other projects are also in the pipeline and are being considered by a Committee constituted by DDA for the same before being approved by Saxena.