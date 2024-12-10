LG directs for taking strict action illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote to Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner asking for initiating strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital.

In his letter addressed to the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner,he asked them to launch a special drive spanning over two months to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi and take strict action as per the extant rules in a time-bound manner.

The LG’s directive came in wake of the representation made by the delegation of Ulemas and Muslim leaders from Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin and Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin to him, demanding stringent action against Bangladeshi infiltrators residing in Delhi.

“Prominent Ulemas and Muslim residents have requested that illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators should neither be given houses on rent nor they should be given employment by any establishment. Further, they have requested that their children should not be given admission in any government or private school,” the letter from LG read.

They also demanded removal of illegal infiltrators from roads, footpaths, parks and other government lands, over which they have forcefully encroached and any documents like Aadhar Card, Voter ID, or any other government document acquired illegally by Bangladeshi infiltrators be cancelled immediately. They also asked for a special drive to identify the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi and said they should be sent back immediately, it said, according to LG’s office.

Taking note of the seriousness of the issue, Saxena also directed a two-months long special drive be launched for taking stringent and time-bound action, as demanded by the Muslim community, and weekly reports in this regard be sent to the Secretariat regularly.

It may be mentioned that on 7th December, the delegation during its meeting with the LG expressed deep concern about the attacks being undertaken on the Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh. They stated that they were worried about the situation of their Hindu brethren and other minorities in Bangladesh.