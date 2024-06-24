LG asks NDMC to complete process of promotion and financial benefits of 3,178 employees

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to complete the process of promotion and financial benefits under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme of 3,178 employees.

The LG issued strict directions to resolve within 15 days after he reviewed the status of personnel and services in the NDMC, as per the communiqué issued by his office on Monday.

He also asked the NDMC Chairman to resolve all other services matters related to employees, that include pending Recruitment Rules, Pensions and LTC among others to be sorted at the earliest.

“As many as 3,178 cases of MACP, that would have ensured automatic promotion for employees serving for years together, have been pending. Saxena, who has been, right since the time he took over, pushing for due promotions, timely pensions and better service conditions of government employees, has directed for strict adherence to the promotion policy,” the LG office said.

Saxena said timely promotion and improved service conditions would not only boost the morale and enhance efficiency of the employees but also help them overcome fatigue due to prolonged stagnation, it said.

Similarly, in the matter of pay fixation under 7th central pay commission (CPC), as many as 5,561 cases are pending, which the LG directed to be settled at the earliest.

He also directed the NDMC Chairman to settle all 9,569 service related pending matters in various divisions of the civic body within the next 100 days.

The departments/divisions of NDMC, where such matters are pending include Secretary Establishment, Electrical Establishment, Health Establishment and the Personnel Establishment itself, the statement said.

This move will mostly benefit thousands of Group ‘C’ and Group ‘B’ employees working in the NDMC, it added.