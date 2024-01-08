LG approves streamlining procedural aspects relating to NCL, EWS certificates

In a move that will simplify and standardize the issuance of Non Creamy Layer (NCL) and Economic Weaker Section (EWS) certificates to needy beneficiaries, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the recommendations of the high-level committee that all such certificates issued by the Revenue Department will now be in consonance with the prescribed format of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India.

These standardized and uniform certificates now issued by the Revenue Department and its officials will be applicable to all user departments, who are recruiting and will streamline the procedural aspects relating to NCL and EWS certificates for appointment of provisionally selected candidates, the LG office said on Monday.

The need for streamlining the procedural aspect was felt owing to the fact that the revenue authorities were issuing such certificates in different formats, creating unnecessary confusion for the user departments, which was ultimately delaying the recruitment process and giving rise to unwanted litigations, it said.

“The Chief Secretary had set up a Committee under the Services Department, GNCTD, comprising of Principal Secretary (Services) as Chairperson, Director (Education), Deputy Commissioner–IV (HQ) Revenue Department and Secretary (DSSSB) as Members. The Committee had recommended that having a standardized format of certificates as prescribed by DoPT will leave no scope for dispute/litigation at any stage of recruitment,” the LG office said.

All issuing authorities under the Revenue Department, like SDMs, Tehsildars, etc will now have to issue certificates in the format prescribed by the Revenue Department and all user departments will have to accept such certificates, leaving no scope of variations in such certificates, it said.

The LG concurred with the recommendation of the Committee to ask the Director (Education) and Vice Chairman, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) to explain within a week about pending 415 and 13 dossiers respectively, sent by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for appointments, it added.

The LG office said further the panel recommended that as far as verification/scrutiny of necessary documents/certificates is concerned, DSSSB should carry out a preliminary check regarding format/necessary details like date of issue, issuing authority etc. and validity of the certificates, in respect of shortlisted candidates before declaration of the results.

The user departments may subsequently, while verifying different certificates like education, experience, caste, EWS/NCL etc. may carry out actual verification regarding their authenticity, as is being done in the normal course of the recruitment process, it said.

On the issue of conducting a camp to resolve the pending issues w.r.t. 1821 dossiers of selected candidates, the committee noted that the Directorate of Education, being the major stakeholder regarding appointment of candidates, Director (Education) shall coordinate with other stakeholders and take necessary steps to conduct a camp after updation of pendency status of dossiers in consultation with DSSSB, it added.