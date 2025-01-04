LG approves Azimul Haque’s appointment as Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the appointment of Azimul Haque as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Approving Haque’s name, Saxena noted that “the post of CEO of Delhi Waqf Board has been lying vacant since 28th November 2024. However, the AAP government only sent a proposal to give the additional charge of CEO after a lapse of one month”, the LG office said on Saturday.

Saxena asserted that owing to this “callousness” on part of the ruling dispensation, the day-to-day functioning of the Waq Board, including the release of salaries for Imams and other functionaries, has been held up.

“In view of the hardships being faced by Imams/Mutawalli, who are poor and suffering due to the non-payment of their salaries in the absence of a CEO in the Delhi Waqf Board, I am approving this proposal. However, the proposal should be ratified by the Waq Board before the appointment takes effect,” the LG was quoted as saying by his office.

Saxena said that in the future, the proposal should be sent for his consideration strictly as per the provisions of the law.

Informing that the proposal has been sent by the government in a casual manner and without following legal provisions, Saxena said that as per the Delhi Waqf Act, 1995, enacted by Parliament, the CEO’s appointment should be made under Section 23 of the Act. This section, among other things, stipulates that the Board must suggest a panel of two names to the state government for the CEO’s appointment.