Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma appointed chief whip of BJP legislative party

MLA Abhay Verma has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the BJP legislative party following a meeting held on Tuesday.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the appointment of a Chief Whip to ensure the smooth functioning of the BJP legislative party, and all the MLAs present decided to entrust this decision to state unit chief Sachdeva.

Advertisement

After consulting with the Legislative Party and the CM, the BJP state president announced the appointment of Abhay Verma, who is a two-time MLA from Laxmi Nagar assembly constituency in East Delhi.

Advertisement

Sachdeva stated that Verma is a well-known face of Purvanchal in Delhi’s politics, and with his experience as an MLA and his understanding of legal matters, it is expected that he will efficiently fulfill his responsibilities as Chief Whip.

Currently, Verma has been serving as the Chief Spokesperson of Delhi BJP since 2021, and has also served as the president of the Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha and also held the position of state unit’s vice president for four terms.

Abhay Verma has been associated with the BJP ideological family since his student days, and was the president of the Law Faculty Students’ Union at Delhi University and was earlier elected twice as a member of the Delhi Bar Association, also served once as its Honorary Secretary.