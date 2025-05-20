Install portraits of Veer Savarkar, Dayanand Saraswati and Madan Mohan Malviya on Assembly premises: Abhay Verma to Speaker

Abhay Verma, a member of the General Purposes Committee in the Delhi Assembly, has written to Speaker Vijender Gupta requesting the installation of portraits of Veer Savarkar, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on the Vidhan Sabha premises.

In his letter to Gupta on Tuesday, Verma stated, “I wish to draw your attention to a matter of great significance, which is not only connected to our glorious past but can also serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.”

Advertisement

Verma mentioned that everyone is well aware that numerous great personalities sacrificed their lives for India’s independence and made invaluable contributions to social reform, education, and nation-building.

Advertisement

He further said that among these eminent figures, he respectfully recalls the contributions of Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

“It is my humble proposal that their portraits be installed at appropriate locations within the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly,” Verma urged the Speaker.

He said that the step would not only express reverence and gratitude towards the nation, but also infuse the Vishan Sabha with a vibrant sense of historical consciousness.

Verma urged the Speaker to place this proposal before the General Purposes Committee of the Assembly for approval, suggesting that the premises be imbued with the ideals and values of these great personalities and preserve the memory of the country’s democratic principles.