L-G should answer on not filling posts in Delhi hospitals: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded an answer from the Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) office on the recruitment of doctors, specialists, nurses, paramedics, OT technicians in Govt Hospitals and dispensaries of Mohalla Clinics.

In a press statement, the party stated that recently the matter had come up in the High Court of Delhi and the same was also recommended by the Committee formed by HC. It was directed by the HC that because Delhi Govt Hospitals are facing severe scarcity of doctors, specialists, paramedics should be hired on war footing.

It further mentioned that the shortage of staff was highlighted by the Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj when several inmates of Asha Kiran Shelter home had died. At that time, the LG office had misled the Media by claiming that shortage of staff is not the responsibility of L-G.

The statement has further claimed that almost 14,000 beds are being constructed as a part of new hospitals and new blocks in existing hospitals. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has written to the Health Secretary to ask the Services Department to create the sanctioned posts of Doctors, Specialists, Paramedics for the upcoming hospitals.

Till date, not even one past has been created for the upcoming hospitals. Only after the sanctioned posts are created by Services Dept of LG, it can be sent to UPSC for recruitment of doctors and specialists. And after that it will take at least two more years to bring the doctors and specialists on board, said the statement.

The party further claimed that the existing hospitals of Delhi Government are already facing vacancies of 30 per cent of doctors and specialists. If the L-G works at the current pace, then it will take another decade to hire doctors, specialists and paramedics for the new upcoming Hospitals. Without having doctors, specialists, paramedics onboard, the newly constructed infrastructure, furniture, services and equipment will start deteriorating, said the party.