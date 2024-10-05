L-G met delegation of bus marshals, claims Delhi BJP

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday claimed that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena met a delegation of Bus Marshals and after the meeting, they issued a video statement reassuring their fellow bus marshals that the L-G has promised a resolution, and they would soon receive good news.

In a statement, Sachdeva claimed that the BJP had consistently stated that Arvind Kejriwal first appointed the bus marshals without following proper procedures and then dismissed them to avoid scrutiny. After meeting the Lieutenant Governor today, the bus marshals have understood the truth.

The BJP leader said that the delegation of Bus Marshals that met L-G also visited the Delhi BJP office and expressed their gratitude to the party for raising their concerns and finding a solution to their problem.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta accused the AAP of anarchic behavior, stating that after submitting the memorandum on the bus marshals issue to Chief Minister Atishi, when they were leaving the meeting, AAP MLAs who were present in the Secretariat complex misbehaved and engaged in a scuffle with them in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Leveling allegations against AAP, Gupta claimed that the government’s insensitive and neglectful attitude towards the marshals’ issue was evident in Saturday’s meeting.

He said that the AAP leaders are deliberately obstructing the matter by giving it a political twist, and they are even attacking the BJP legislators, who raise the marshals’ voice in the Assembly, which is a matter of great concern.