As the countdown for the restart of operations of the city metro after almost 174 days began, authorities of underground transport carried out preparations in full swing for the special services that is to be provided for aspirants of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) tomorrow.

The car shed at Noapara was busier than other days in the last five months. As a part of the preparedness for special service tomorrow, intensive sanitisation of rakes was carried out.

From, deployment of RPF at the entry and exit points, counters at the stations for issuing and recharging of smart cards, luggage scanners, to hand sanitising kiosks, everything was tested and checked for the final preparations. A special check for security preparedness was also carried out by a senior official at Park Street and Maidan Metro stations. The current supplier in the third rail was also attended at Noapara car shed.Notably intensive trial runs of rakes running at an interval of 10minutes have already been carried out earlier this week. The general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway has also inspected all the stations three days back.

According to sources, over 28000 students in the city are supposed to appear for the NEET exam tomorrow. The city metro will run special services between 10am to 8pm. A total of 74 services, 37 in the up and an equal number in the down direction will be run between this period.

While the last service will start at 7pm.The metros will be operated at an interval of every 15 minutes. Only students and their guardians are to be allowed at the metro premises tomorrow. No e–pass will be required for students to avail the special metro services.

NEET aspirants with smart cards will be allowed while those without a card will be given a printed card ticket.