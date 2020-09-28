Rahul Sinha, is a ‘Face of Bengal’ and is a veteran party worker, so what he has said emotionally yesterday should not be given much importance, said newly appointed BJP national vice President Mukul Roy at Purulia today.

Mukul Roy has come to Hutmura in Purulia today to take part in a party meeting, a day after becoming the party national vice president. Yesterday, the BJP national president J P Nadda brought out a list in which Rahul Sinha has been handed over the pink slip and has been replaced by former Bolpur MP of TMC, Anupam Hazra, who has fought in on a BJP ticket in Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat and has lost to TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty in 2019.

After being removed from his post , an emotional Rahul Sinha has announced yesterday that he will decide his political future within the next ten to twelve days and alleged that the new comers from TMC has been provided a post in the party top leadership in BJP party by replacing a 40-year-old dedicated party worker and veteran like him.

Today, Mukul Roy said both in Kanksa of Burdwan West and in Purulia that Rahul Sinha is a senior leader of the party and he is hopeful that the issue can be sorted out through discussions and meetings with him.

A day after BJP’s former national secretary, Rahul Sinha lost his post following the reshuffle in the Central party, he expressed his resentment by saying that he was not inducted in the party’s national committee because BJP wanted to appoint TMC leaders.

On the other hand, newly appointed national secretary Anupam Hazra said that he shares a cordial relationship with Sinha and will soon meet him over a cup of tea.

“Our party decides on the office post. However, I must visit Sinha soon,” he said. On Saturday, Mukul Roy and Anupam Hazra were appointed as national vice president and national secretary respectively. BJP national president JP Nadda announced it.

Anupam joined the BJP after leaving TMC few months ago and got a prized post in the national party yesterday. Sinha vehemently opposed against it and said he will reply later.

Speculation has been rife that former national secretary could resign from party as he has been given only a post of executive member for Bengal party.

Meanwhile faction rivalry and chaos broke out in the meeting of the BJP at two different places at Basirhat and Baruipur as few BJP workers alleged that the old party workers are being ignored and the TMC party supporters are being given priority and given posts replacing the old party workers.

Even party workers started agitation in front of the new national secretary Anupam Hazra at Baruipur. Furnitures were vandalised at the BJP meeting in Basirhat. Party workers alleged that new district president are not giving any value to old party workers, trying to sideline them.

Several workers were injured in the clashes in two different places.